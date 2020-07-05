Kate Garraway’s Husband Derek Draper Wakes Up From Coma

Presenter Kate Garraway has revealed today that her husband Derek Draper has woken up from his deep coma.

THE Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter and radio host said that her partner has opened his eyes and is in a “minimum state of consciousness”. In an interview with Hello Magazine, Kate said that both she and her children communicate with him every day on FaceTime, while a nurse holds his iPad. “I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say: ‘Good morning, Derek,’ he sometimes opens his eyes,” she said.

Although Derek is still verbally unresponsive, Kate believes there are “encouraging signs that he can hear”. Although she has not been able to visit him because of hospital regulations, she said she remains hopeful: “We’re keeping positive and doing everything we can to bring him round.” In fact, Kate was told on six occasions that she might lose her husband Derek, since was admitted to hospital in March.

The doctors have also urged Kate not to put her “life on pause”, she added. The presenter revealed that she is preparing to return to GMB, as well her slot on the Smooth Radio programme. She said that the doctors told her to “go back to work and create a routine in our lives again”. Although the children and Derek are all she has thought about, she admitted that it’s time to “create structure and normality for the children”.