Illegal immigrants intercepted on Spain’s Costa Almeria coast in isolation after testing positive for C0vid-19

TWO illegal immigrants rescued while trying to reach the Costa Almeria coast in a small boat last weekend have been put into isolation in the El Toyo High Resolution Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to reports the two Algerians were transferred to the hospital on Friday night and put into an area where there are no other patients.

The first case was identified during the triage carried out by the Red Cross’s ERIE Emergencies Immediate Response Service after Maritime Rescue took the 11 occupants of the boat to Almeria city port.

PCR tests were subsequently carried out on the other 10, one coming up positive for the virus.