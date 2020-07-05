Fluffy Mink Eyelashes Cause Suffering for Untold Number of Animals

FRENCH beauty brand Sephora which has a number of outlets in Spain has told animal rights organisation PETA that it will join many other companies in banning the sale of mink eyelashes from its stores.

PETA has been running a campaign against this fashion accessory and targeted the Sephora Group one of the largest businesses of its kind and after it received 280,000 emails from concerned consumers it gave in.

According to the campaign, Sephora incorrectly suggested that their product was ‘cruelty free’ when in fact undercover investigations showed mink being treated badly in special farms and having their necks broken when they were no longer of use.

As far as PETA is concerned this is another step forward in reducing cruelty to animals.