Extra lifeguards for beaches of Costa Almeria resort Roquetas de Mar

ANOTHER 20 lifeguards have joined the Roquetas de Mar lifeguard service on nine municipal beaches, along with an ambulance service.

Last week the 20 new recruits had a training session with the Civil Protection coordinator Antonio Padilla and the Roquetas Tourism and Beaches councillor Francisco Barrionuevo on the new measures in the beach Contingency Plan, which include all the protocols and steps they must follow to guarantee safety.

“The council is throwing itself into achieving maximum safety on our coast so that Roquetas residents and visitors can enjoy our spacious beaches, on which all the rules are generally being applied with maximum respect and responsibility, for which we can do no more than congratulate beach-goers”, Barrionuevo commented.