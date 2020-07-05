Exclusive: Businessman finally reunited with his daughter in Mallorca

Businessman Annis Abraham JR celebrates the reunion with his eldest daughter after weeks of being stranded in Spain’s Mallorca.

A heartbreaking tale of a father and daughter split apart by the Coronavirus.

As reported exclusively in the EWN in May this year, property developer and author and former night club owner Annis Abraham JR took residence in Spain’s Mallorca a couple of years ago, whilst still travelling back to Cardiff to operate his businesses, to watch his beloved Cardiff City and to visit his eldest daughter Annaise, who is studying for a law degree at Bristol University.

It all went horribly wrong though for Annis in May this year after a surge in cases of the coronavirus caused Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez, to bring in emergency measures across the country- forcing Mallorca into lockdown. Solemn, and wiping back the tears, Annis could still communicate by video calls, but his heart was breaking not being able to be with his “beloved daughter” Annaise.

He punched into the air when he found out the lockdown had been lifted and couldn’t type the booking in quickly enough to get her over to Mallorca asap! After a tearful reunion at the airport, with masks and all!- a jubilant Annis announced on social media that he has just seen his daughter for the first time in months:

“Yes our daughter Annaise is finally back and home with us after 122 days and our 13th flight is booked”!

There is going to be one hell of a party somewhere tonight in Spain`s Mallorca! TW