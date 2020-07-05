Ex-Lover Of King Juan Carlos of Spain Received Millions Of Euros From The Monarch To Purchase Houses

Corinna Larsen (Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein), the former lover of King Juan Carlos I of Spain, told Swiss courts that the Spanish monarch offered her loans for millions of euros to buy several houses.

The German businesswoman created the company Siam Partner SA, which received a loan from Juan Carlos I “to buy two houses in Villars”, according to her statements, which also include a house in London valued at 5.6 million euros, with another four million spent of refurbishments. Larsen stated that the King had given her 1.5 million pounds towards the purchase of the house, but that this was a “donation” in her favour.

-- Advertisement --



She also assured the courts that the donation for almost 65 million euros she received from Juan Carlos in 2012 was out of “gratitude and love”, something her lawyer had already stated last March, distancing herself from the possible interpretation of money laundering.

The Swiss prosecutor’s office is following up on an alleged donation of 89.7 million euros that Juan Carlos I received in 2012 from the then King of Saudi Arabia Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud via an account at the Swiss bank Mirabaud in Geneva.