Costa del Sol’s Malaga Installs Mask And Hand Sanitiser Vending Machines In Five Metro Stations

The city of Malaga’s Metro has installed vending machines selling masks and hand sanitiser in five of its 17 stations. This is intended to facilitate the availability of masks, as their use is now mandatory on public transport.

The masks available in the machines are the disposable types and are sold in packages of five units for four euros. The hand sanitiser is a 100ml bottle and costs 2.5 euros.

-- Advertisement --



Passengers on the Malaga underground network can now purchase these products at five stations: Palacio de Los Deportes, La Luz-La Paz, El Perchel, Carranque, and Ciudad de la Justicia.

The installation of the vending machines is part of the set of measures implemented by Malaga Metro in recent months to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, which also include the daily disinfection of trains and facilities, the automatic opening of train doors and efficient signposting to facilitate transit.