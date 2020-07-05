Breaking News: Ex Nottingham Forest Footballer Derrick Otim dead at 24

Former Nottingham Forest footballer Derrick Otim has drowned aged just 24 in a US lake.

The English-born Ghanaian star drowned in Lake Keowee in South Carolina, USA – say reports in America. A few years ago Lake Keowee was described as South Carolina’s “most deadly body of water”, 32 people have died in the lake over a 25-year span. Otim played for the Reds’ academy before leaving the club in 2015 for the US where he attended Xavier University.

Otim’s former Forest team-mate Cash was quick to pay tribute, saying he “always brought a smile to everyone’s face”.

The midfielder had recently graduated from Xavier University – and is claimed to have been visiting friends in South Carolina. After hearing the tragic news, Forest star Cash tweeted: “RIP del, can’t believe I’m writing this.

“Such a top lad who always brought a smile to everyone’s face when around him, RIP”.

Nottingham Forest also tweeted, writing: “Rest in peace, Derrick.

“#NFFC are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Derrick Otim.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to his friends and family at this tragic time.”

Former Reds team-mate James Thorne wrote: ” Wow, RIP Derrick Otim, one of the first to welcome me to Nottingham and show me around the club and city.

“Genuine good guy, thoughts with his family.”