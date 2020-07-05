Body retrieved from cave in isolated bay on Spain’s Costa Almeria

GUARDIA Civil have recovered a body from a cave in the isolated San Pedro bay on the Nijar coast.

According to reports people living in the bay came across the body of a man in his sixties on Friday night and alerted the authorities.

Due to the difficulty in getting to the cave, the recovery was carried out with the support of the GREIM Mountain Intervention Special Group and the Guardia Civil aerial service.

It was also reported that the man was undocumented and that his body could have been in the cave for several days.

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into the cause of the man’s death.