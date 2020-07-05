Belgium Changes Spanish Travel Alert From Green To Orange After Lockdown In Catalonia

Belgium has changed the recommendation for tourist trips to Spain from green to orange after the Catalan province of Lleida, went back into lockdown yesterday.

Belgium is using a traffic light system to recommend travel to European countries for non-essential trips, such as tourism, during the pandemic.

Changing the warning from green to orange means that from “possible journeys” without further restrictions, trips to Spain are now classed as “possible under the condition of quarantine, a (coronavirus) test or other conditions,” according to Belgian Foreign Affairs Service.

Belgium still has some countries under the red, where travel is not possible at the moment, they are Finland, Ireland, Malta, and Norway.

As Spain began its summer holidays this weekend there have been some 50 outbreaks of coronavirus across the country, with the focus on the Catalan province of Lleida, now back in lockdown since Saturday.