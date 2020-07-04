WHO Reports Record Daily Surge in Global Covid-19 Cases in Just One Day

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record daily increase in global cases of Covid-19 in just one day, since the pandemic started.

MORE than 212,326 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, which has beaten the previous record of 189,077 daily cases diagnosed on June 28. The biggest increases were noted in the US, India and Brazil, according to WHO.

In fact, the pandemic reached another global milestone yesterday, surpassing 11 million global cases of coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins tally. The daily death rate remains stable, averaging around 5,000 fatalities over the last few days. The disease, however, is responsible for killing more than half a million people (527,680) worldwide in the last seven months, since the pandemic started.