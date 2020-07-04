Watch the Embarrassing Video: Spanish Councillor Caught Naked in Shower during Zoom Meeting

Spanish councillor offers to resign after accidentally popping out of the shower during a Zoom meeting which was broadcast on live television!

In the Zoom video call, the politician was taking a shower behind a screen and, when leaving, he appeared completely naked while his companions debated different municipal issues. “Say something to Berni. Say something quick, please. Can’t he be disconnected or something?” Asked one of the councilors.

The “slip-up” took place during a question and answers session, the recording has had a great impact both on the networks and on Cantabrian television, despite the fact that Javier López Estrada (PRC), mayor of Torrelavega, asked that the session be ended and that the spread the images.

For his part, Socialist Secretary-General, Bernardo Bustillo, made his position clear to the party on Wednesday and regrets that anyone may have been bothered by the images.

“For my profession – swimming coach – I have spent half my life half-naked and I have never been embarrassed by nudity, whether it be someone else’s and much less mine,” he explained, adding that he did not feel that he had to apologize for having appeared without clothes in the video.

Video courtesy of Alerta Cantabria.

Bustillo explained that he thought the camera was off and that he was taking a shower so that he could take his daughter on time before going to work while still listening to the plenary session.

Regrets

“I don’t think its a criminal act, unethical or dishonourable, beyond the error of believing that the camera was disconnected,” he said. “Today, as every day, my position is at the disposal of my party. However, I can’t help regretting that this is the end of my political life”.