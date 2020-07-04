The Latest Scam Hackers Are Using to Steal Your Personal Data and Bank Details

The cybersecurity company, Cybereason, has warned of the latest cybercrime that hackers are using in order to steal your personal and bank details.

The malicious code originated from Asia and is capable of stealing information from the victim’s android phone. This virus can access your stored contacts, bank information and application data.

The scam starts with a text message in which the attacker impersonates a recognisable and international courier company, such as US Postal, Royal Mail, Deutsche Post or Swiss Post.

The SMS is accompanied by a link. If the receiver clicks on the hyperlink, they will be redirected to a page where he will be asked to download the application on its Android version.

The problem is that this “app” has been previously developed by cybercriminals with the aim of hiding FakeSpy inside, the malicious spyware.

Cybersecurity experts recommend distrusting all emails, SMS and WhatsApp that we receive and are, supposedly, signed by companies.