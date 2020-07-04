Spain’s PM Urges Citizens to ‘Go Out & Reactivate Economy Now That Pandemic is Defeated’

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has urged Spaniards “not to be scared” of the outbreaks and “to go out to reactivate the economy” because the country has “successfully defeated the pandemic”.

During a speech in a political rally today in La Coruña for the Galician July 12 elections, alongside the PSdeG candidate Gonzalo Caballero, Sánchez assured the public that the coronavirus pandemic is “defeated”. However, he added that “although the social and economic crisis will be short, it will be tough”. “Now that pandemic in Spain is defeated it’s time to focus on economic recovery”, stated Sánchez. He encouraged citizens to “not be afraid the outbreaks” as it is “vital that everyone gets back on the streets to reactivate the economy”.

Sánchez also described Spain’s efforts to control the pandemic as “titanic”. He said he was “proud” of his country as its citizens have demonstrated “discipline, resistance and moral victory”. He added that citizens should “not fear the recent outbreaks as the health services are now much better equipped to deal with them. Instead, you must go out and help the economy to recover”.

-- Advertisement --



Sánchez compared his reactivation and economic plan put forward yesterday by his party, PSOE, along with Unidas Podemos to that deployed by his predecessor Rajoy to tackle the recession back in 2012. He said that the reconstruction plan will help to “save companies”. The plan, however, was heavily criticised yesterday by Partido Popular’s leader Pablo Casado. In response, Sánchez stated that: “The right is walking in the opposite direction to unity.” He concluded the rally by urging the “progressive” Galicians to go to the polls on July 12 to “stop the right”.

The Prime Minister’s message today, however, coincided with Catalunia’s lockdown confining more than 200,000 people in the El Segrià region, including the Lérida capital, due to the spike in Covid-19 infections, as reported.