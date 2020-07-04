Spain’s Ibiza Orders Enforced Solitary Confinement for Barcelona Traveller Diagnosed with Covid-19

The public health authority in the Balearic Islands has today ordered the enforced solitary confinement of a traveller from Barcelona with Covid-19.

THE individual decided to visit the island of Ibiza, despite being diagnosed with coronavirus by PCR just a few days before travel, confirmed the health authority. Once the authorities were notified of the situation, the individual was located (yesterday on Friday) and transferred to a local hospital this morning for enforced confinement, according to a statement from the Balearic government.

The decision to enforce quarantine was a unanimous one made by the local judge, health authorities, the National Police and Guardia Civil. It is understood that the decision was against the individual’s wishes, but a necessary one to protect public health and safety.