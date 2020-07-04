Spain Forces City Back into Lockdown as 200,000 People Are Placed in Quarantine

Spain has been forced to put a city back into lockdown as over 200,000 people have been placed back into quarantine due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

On Saturday at 12:00 p.m., 200,000 people will be placed back into quarantine in the Sergia region, in Cataluña’s Lleida.

Although this has been a difficult decision, the city will begin restricting entrances and exits to the region at noon. Quim Torra, the president of Cataluña, has assured that “the Government prioritises the life and health of its people” and that it will “take all the necessary decisions and measures” to do so.

Torra has asked the neighbours to avoid the busiest places, the concentrations and the crowds of people: “Wait a while to do the massive social gatherings that you had planned”.

He also recalled the importance of respecting the three basic hygiene rules, which are to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands.