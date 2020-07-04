New Positive In Outbreak Of Coronavirus At The Red Cross On The Costa Del Sol Takes Infections Up To 106

The latest infection associated with the Red Cross in the city of Malaga on the Costa del Sol takes the total number up to 106. Despite the outbreaks affecting the community, this is the only positive infection recorded in the last 24 hours in Andalusia.

In the past week, 15 people have been linked to the Red Cross outbreak and have tested positive for Covid-19. The outbreak, which was discovered on 23 June with nine cases initially, is still in the investigation phase. Therefore, contact tracing has not yet been completed in order to locate all those people who may have been infected.

The other outbreak in the province of Malaga, located in the municipality of Casabermeja, remains at seven cases. The last positive was recorded last Monday, and two days later (Wednesday) the Ministry of Health stated it was under control. However, this does not mean that the outbreak is no longer active.

The Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Internal Affairs for Andalusia, Elias Bendodo, was in Marbella this Saturday, where he called for calm stressed the “speed” with which the outbreaks have been detected in the community. But Bendodo also called for caution, as the coronavirus is “still with us” he stated, as he urged the public to adopt all safety measures such as social distancing, the use of masks, and hydroalcoholic gel.