Nero Premium Vodka proves popular again, at Miraflores Tennis Club

On Friday, July 3, Euro Weekly News attended a Nero Premium Vodka Tasting Event.

Nero Premium Vodka held an event at the lovely Miraflores Tennis Club. It was a very hot day, but there was plenty of shade provided, and the kids were having a great time in the pool! There was a pop-up cocktail bar set up in a corner of the terrace, where Ben, the friendly bar man was offering refreshing drinks made with a Nero Vodka base.

-- Advertisement --



Trays were circulating, with samples of Nero Vodka served on its own, as a Cosmopolitan, or as a ‘Nero Sour’- very refreshing! Nero is an unbelievably smooth vodka, so very easy to drink neat. It is made from the finest British potatoes, giving it a natural sweetness, and it also has no added sweeteners. It is sugar and gluten free, and low in calories. All of this made us less guilty for sampling the different options!

There were also lovely canapés being passed around by the ever-so-friendly staff. All were very smiley and tentative throughout the event. Nicola Morrissey, the CEO of Nero Vodka was also all smiles, as she made her way around to chat to everybody. Nero is Nicola’s brainchild. It is a 100% private owned family company.

Nicola has devoted considerable time researching the market and hand-picking partners to compliment her work with Nero. She started out as a bar owner and has worked her way up to where she is now. She truly is passionate about the brand. Together with her partner Johnny, who is the brand ambassador- providing credible, trustworthy promotion and visibility; they are absolutely a power team!

For more information about Nero Premium Vodka, go to: http://www.nerovodka.com