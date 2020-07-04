Italy’s Valley of the Temples in Sicily receives first “COVID-free” certificate

Sicily’s Valley of the Temples in Agrigento has been the first archeological park to be awarded a “COVID-free” certification.

A spokesperson for the attraction said, “We expect the certification to be a great boost for international tourism; we have developed so many measures to guarantee the safety of visitors and staff that we were the first to receive an official virus-free certification, after working on a series of prevention and protection measures.”

The archeological site is currently admitting a restricted number of visitors at a time and entry and exit routes are marked. Upon entry, visitors have their temperature checked and face masks are obligatory. Visitors must maintain a social distance of 1,5m.

June saw around 8,000 visitors to the Valley of the Temples. The archeological park is home to the remains of seven temples dating from the Magna Grecia period.