Growing interest in Spain’s Costa Almeria resort Mojacar as uncrowded holiday destination option

THE start of Spain’s summer holiday season has brought a growing interest in Mojacar as an uncrowded destination option, the local tourist offices report.

The offices, which reopened to the public on June 20, said the number of phone enquiries about the conditions for using the locality’s beaches, walking routes and possible excursions has been increasing, with most calls from people who have not visited Mojacar before.

Mojacar council’s tourism marketing campaign launched at the end of May is very much based on promoting the area as a safe destination in the new Covid-19 pandemic world.

Under the slogan “For your tranquility, choose Mojacar”, the campaign particularly highlights the municipality’s 17 kilometres of coastline, and beaches which even in peak season are rarely at all crowded.

The local authority points out there are no marked out spaces for beach-goers on Mojacar’s beaches and no restrictions on beach opening hours or maximum beach-goer numbers.

The administration also stresses the fact that six of Mojacar’s beaches have merited Blue Flags for quality this summer.