Ghislaine Maxwell Will Keep Quiet About Prince Andrew, Says Friend

A friend of Ghislaine Maxwell claims that the disgraced socialite would never reveal any details about Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell has been charged in the US with assisting convicted paedophile Epstein to recruit and groom underage victims.

Former investment banker and friend of Maxwell, Laura Goldman, spoke to the Today programme on Saturday where she said she had recently contacted Maxwell, who is “at the end of the road”. Goldman thinks Epstein’s past associate, will plead guilty, seeking a plea deal.

But Goldman doesn’t think Maxwell will talk about her friend, the Duke of York, who has been asked by a US attorney to come forward and provide information to the ongoing investigation, “she’s always told me that she would never ever say anything about him”, said Goldman.

Goldman and Maxwell became friends in New York in the 90s when Goldman also attended the “wild” parties organised by Epstein. Goldman told the Today programme she believed Maxwell was being controlled by Epstein, although she stated that “doesn’t mean that what she did was OK”.

Victoria Roberts Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, has previously called Goldman out on her friendship with Maxwell, asking Goldman to turn her over to the authorities.