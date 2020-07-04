Ghislaine Maxwell- What Powerful Secrets does she Hold?

Ghislaine Maxwell will “never” offer information to federal prosecutors about Prince Andrew as part of a plea deal, according to a close friend.

Laura Goldman revealed in confidence that Maxwell would “never sell out” the Duke of York, she also suggested that Ms. Maxwell could instead discuss with law enforcement their ties to former president Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, though no allegations have been made against either man. There are even pictures circulating on social media of Piers Morgan at a party with socialite Maxwell, many more are there to be found, including Donald Trump with wife Ivana and Maxwell.

Speaking to the Today program on Saturday, Goldman was asked if Maxwell would seek to obtain a plea deal in which she might plead guilty to some charges in return for a commuted sentence. “I think she has to,” Goldman said.

Asked if she would talk about Prince Andrew, Goldman said. “No. She’s always told me that she would never ever say anything about him. I think she felt that he was her friend and she was never ever going to say anything about him. She really felt that in the 90s when her father died that Prince Andrew was there for her, in many ways.”

It comes as Maxwell appeared in court in the US on Thursday accused of helping Epstein “identify, befriend and groom” multiple girls, including one as young as 14. His former friend, the duke has since been urged to provide information to the investigation by a US attorney.

Ms. Maxwell’s arrest and charges by federal prosecutors have intensified scrutiny over the royal’s relationship to the British socialite and Mr. Epstein, who allegedly killed himself in jail while awaiting trial.