Controversial EDL Founder Tommy Robinson Under Arrest

The English Defence League founder was among four men arrested in the town following a report of an assault on a man in Hollywood Park last month, officers said they were apprehended in the Douglas Street area of Walney.

Cumbria Police have now revealed that investigations into the incident are ‘continuing’. Mr Robinson, 37, was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

A man aged 43 from the West Midlands area, a man aged 47 from the North Wales area and a man aged 28 from the Bedfordshire area were also arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. Mr Robinson – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – was in Barrow to filming a mass show of support for him following allegations of an Asian grooming gang operating in Barrow.