China says Spain is reponsible for the Virus as WHO searches for COVID-19 origins

China has blamed Spain for coronavirus suggesting the source of COVID-19 originated in Europe and not Wuhan.

Chinese officials have insisted that any investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic should not be confined just to China and point to Spain as an alternative source bringing back memories of the Spanish flu.

The statements came ahead of a World Health Organization “scoping mission” to China next week, to establish a platform to trace the emergence of Sars-Cov-2.

Senior government health adviser Wang Guangfa referenced research in Barcelona which detected Covid-19 in a wastewater sample from March 2019 to suggest any investigation into its origins should look at Spain.

“We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. Zeng Guang, the chief epidemiologist for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the state-run Global Times: “It does not matter which country the scientific identification work starts with, as long as it involves all related countries and is fairly conducted.”

Independent experts have slammed the research as flawed and contradictory to strong evidence suggesting the virus started in China in late 2019. Director of the UCL Genetics Institute in London Professor Francois Balloux said: “The most plausible explanation is sample mix-up/contamination.”

The Spanish Flu-Wikipedia Reference

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide—about one-third of the planet’s population—and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans. The 1918 flu was first observed in Europe, the United States, and parts of Asia before swiftly spreading around the world.

At the time, there were no effective drugs or vaccines to treat this killer flu strain. Citizens were ordered to wear masks, schools, theaters, and businesses were shuttered and bodies piled up in makeshift morgues before the virus ended its deadly global march.