BREAKING NEWS: Air France Announce Massive Job Losses

Air France-KLM plans to cut thousands of jobs at its French arm as the airline industry reels from the coronavirus crisis.

Europe’s second-biggest airline will cut 6,560 staff at Air France, with its regional French carrier Hop! losing 1,020 jobs, a total of 7,5000 jobs, the company said on Friday.

In a statement, the firm said: “Recovery looks set to be very slow” due to uncertainties around Covid-19, retirement and voluntary redundancies will take place over the next three years and those jobs will not be replaced.

-- Advertisement --



The group also cited the lifting of travel restrictions and changing customer demand as potential cause for concern in the future.

As the meeting between management and unions was still ongoing at the time of publication, Air France declined a request for comment at this stage. image credit WikipediaThe French Government has called upon its flag-carrier, of which it owns a 14% share, to avoid mandatory layoffs. However, Air France is reportedly gearing up to announce around 7,500 job cuts. It may succeed in part in the government’s request. At least half of the redundancy is expected to be accomplished through voluntary departures and retirement plans.

The majority of the layoffs will come from Air France proper, but a little over 1,000 jobs will be cut from subsidiary Air France HOP!. Formerly branded merely HOP!, it is a regional carrier based in Nantes. Under pre-pandemic circumstances, it operated a mixed fleet of 56 Bombardier and Embraer aircraft.