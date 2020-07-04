Baby in Spain’s Costa Blanca Locked in a Car in Scorching Weather

National Police have rescued an eight-month-old baby in Costa Blanca’s Valencia after it was locked in the car for 20 minutes during scorching weather.

His mother accidentally left the car keys inside and could not open the vehicle. After asking for help, the police were able to break a window and rescue the little boy, who was sweating profusely due to the scorching temperatures.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Friday when the emergency services received a call from the mother asking for help in the Transits district in Costa Blanca’s Valencia.

-- Advertisement --



Police officers appeared at the scene and saw a crowd of people alerting them and indicating exactly where the baby’s mother was.

The woman was very nervous and told them that, apparently she had left the keys inside the car and it had closed automatically.

The officers fractured the glass and inserted an arm to remove the lock. They returned the baby to his mother who hydrated him.