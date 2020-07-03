Valencian supermarket chain Mercadona invests €72 million in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Valencian supermarket chain Mercadona is investng €72 million in the province of Alicante to improve efficiency and service and help reactivate the local economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

THE company will have opened five new supermarkets in the province by the end of this year, having already opened three with a further two earmarked for Torrevieja and Orihuela.

In addition, Mercadona is refurbishing nine existing stores, to adapt them to the new Efficient Store Model to improve “the shopping of our bosses, the customer”.

The aim is to have the model in place in 47 stores in Alicante.

New Ready to Eat sections will also be implemented in 27 stores and the Global Fresh project will continue to be promoted, incorporating important improvements in the fresh produce sections,.

The investment drive have a indirect impact on job creation in the province, since more than 100 people and technicians of different trades will work in each on the reforms and new openings. And then staff will be recruited.

According to Luis Consuegra, Mercadona’s Provincial Director of External Relations, “since 1985, when the first of our stores was opened in the province, we have not ceased to consolidate the company’s commitment to this province, where we already have 98 stores”.

He added that “this sustained growth over time is now more important than ever….it is our responsibility as a company to have a firm commitment to the economic and social development of this community”.

The firm currently employs 5,183 workers in the province and in the last three years, has invested €170 million in growth and modernisation.