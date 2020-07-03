Summer has Finally Arrived at Marbella Restaurant, La Sala in Puerto Banus

THE popular restaurant and celebrity hotspot, La Sala Puerto Banus opens is now open seven -days a week just in time for the upcoming 2020 Summer Season.

They will open for breakfast (Saturday and Sunday), as well as lunch, dinner and drinks showcasing their renowned live entertainment every night of the week as well as Sunday lunchtime.

Their return sees some fantastic new offers such as their Bottomless Brunch promotion that will take place every Saturday and Sunday from 10am and 2pm when you can enjoy a fabulous two course Brunch Menu accompanied by free-flowing Bucks Fizz or Orange Juice for two hours for just €28.95 per person.

If you only fancy some drinks, then take advantage of their daily Happy Hour where you can enjoy 50 percent off selected house beverages between 5pm and 7.30pm and every Sunday between 2pm and 8pm.

If you are looking for something more special then say Cheers as you Chat & Catch Up with friends over a bottle of Champagne for a very reasonable €30 per bottle.

For your reassurance and confidence, full social distancing, safety and hygiene measures have been put in place in accordance with Government guidelines.

The Sala Group has four venues in Marbella; La Sala Puerto Banus, La Sala by the Sea, Oak Garden & Grill and Villa Toscana Pizza.

Due to limited capacity, pre-booking is encouraged so contact La Sala Puerto Banus by email to reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145 for a guaranteed unbeatable atmosphere!