Five million air travellers expected to go through Mallorca airport this summer, well down on last year’s figure for Spain’s holiday island

SOME five million air travellers are expected to go through Mallorca’s Palma airport over the next two months, a high number, but still well down on last summer.

A report by the AETIB Balearic Island Strategic Tourism Agency, which comes under the regional Tourism and Employment ministry, forecasts that two million passengers will pass through the Son Sant Joan airport this month and three million in August.

The agency’s predictions are based on airlines scheduling a little over 50 per cent fewer seats for July than last year, and 24 per cent less next month.

More than 4.2 million travellers used Palma airport last July and nearly 4.3 million in August 2019.

In promising news for Mallorca’s tourism sector, the AETIB reports demand for flights to the island in the coming months is increasing in several European countries, including the UK, as well as in other parts of Spain.