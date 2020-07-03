Scotland lockdown rule changes: updates from 3 July – including no social distancing for children, self-catering accommodation and 5-mile rule

Children in Scotland will be able to play together without social distancing from today

With Scotland’s easing of the lockdown protocols continuing, from today children will be able to be children again as social distancing is scrapped in Scotland for them.

Phase three of Scotland’s easing protocol comes into force from today, this means that people will be allowed to travel more than five miles from their homes regardless of whether its for work or not, although some areas are still restricted.

Tourists and ramblers will be allowed to return to beauty spots and well-trodden walking routs.

Holiday homes and self-catered accommodations are also now open to people to use once again, as Nicola Sturgeon’s government are moving forward to attempt to ease pressure on the tourist industry.

So, from today children aged 11 and under will be able to play outdoors, without physical distancing, in groups of up to eight and of no more than two other households.

Children in this age group will be able to hug loved ones from all age groups so long as they are not shielding.

Sturgeon said: “We want to help children enjoy these summer holidays a bit more.

“We know while there are restrictions for the number of households we can meet, families will find it diffcult to balance the social needs of children and adults.

Children aged 12 to 17 will still be required to physically distance, but can continue to meet groups of up to eight people from no more than two households. There is no limit to number of groups they can meet in a day.