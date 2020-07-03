Reaching out to help the homeless in Torrevieja on Spain’s Costa Blanca

As recently reported, Torrevieja U3A’s charity for 2020, Reach Out, have been experiencing serious financial troubles during the pandemic.

THIS was due enforced closures of their shops and other outlets brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, together with potential problems with the taxman.

‘Reach Out Extiende La Mano’ are an NGO run by volunteers who help the homeless and the needy and has struggled to continue to carry out vital work in the town.

The Torrevieja U3A committee promptly agreed to provide a lump sum donation to enable Reach Out to purchase necessary equipment for the use of the homeless.

Press officer Barry Weston said: “We are now pleased to confirm that as a result of this donation, Reach Out have been able to take delivery of 25 sleeping bags which will be used in the months to come to provide some comfort to the needy of Torrevieja.”

