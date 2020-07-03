Police in Spain’s Barcelona Seize Fake Condoms and Warn Residents Not To Use Them and Be Careful

The Mossos d’Esquadra in Spain’s Barcelona have reported the administrators of two wholesale drug companies for the distribution of fake condoms and have sent out a warning to residents who may have purchased them to not use.

These products are counterfeit and their sale may constitute a crime against the public health as well as a crime against industrial property.

The investigation began in the middle of May when the Department of Health and Pharmaceutical Control alerted the Mossos that a supermarket in Barcelona could be selling fake condoms.

-- Advertisement --



The supermarket, located in Travessera de Les Corts in Barcelona, was reported for selling fake condoms under the Durex brand.

More specifically, the questionable batch of products has product information in Spanish and Portuguese, the expiry date is marked 2024-05, and the batch number is 1000221414.

This product has been distributed since the end of 2018 and it is estimated that more than 15,000 boxes have been sold. The Mossos have penalised the administrators of these two distribution companies, a 48-year-old Spaniard and another man from Pakistan who is 53 years old.