PM’s rebranded jet in alert incident off Scotland

RAF 1 as I like to call it (the newly liveried and rebranded jet which is used by the Prime Minister and the Royal family), has been involved in a QRA, (Quick Reaction Alert), off the coast of Scotland supporting fighter jets scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth.
The Voyager aircraft is primarily used as a refuelling station for fighter jets and other aircraft, but earlier this year the dual purpose plane was subject to a bit of controversy when the PM had her repainted in the colours you see in the picture at a cost of £900,000, €997,000, the craft is also kitted out inside with luxury first class, and economy cabins for dignitaries and press core.
The aircraft also has a military role in refuelling jets while in the air.
It has been supporting Typhoons scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray in the QRA off the Western Isles.
RAF Typhoon jets were deployed from Lossiemouth as the Russian Tu-142 ‘Bear-F’ aircraft approached.
The Russian aircraft stayed in international airspace over the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea.
However, the RAF said they were flying within the UK’s “area of interest.”