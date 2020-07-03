PM’s rebranded jet in alert incident off Scotland

RAF 1 as I like to call it (the newly liveried and rebranded jet which is used by the Prime Minister and the Royal family), has been involved in a QRA, (Quick Reaction Alert), off the coast of Scotland supporting fighter jets scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth.

The Voyager aircraft is primarily used as a refuelling station for fighter jets and other aircraft, but earlier this year the dual purpose plane was subject to a bit of controversy when the PM had her repainted in the colours you see in the picture at a cost of £900,000, €997,000, the craft is also kitted out inside with luxury first class, and economy cabins for dignitaries and press core.

The aircraft also has a military role in refuelling jets while in the air.

-- Advertisement --



It has been supporting Typhoons scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray in the QRA off the Western Isles.

RAF Typhoon jets were deployed from Lossiemouth as the Russian Tu-142 ‘Bear-F’ aircraft approached.

The Russian aircraft stayed in international airspace over the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea.

However, the RAF said they were flying within the UK’s “area of interest.”