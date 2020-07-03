No room for doubts on Moraira beaches in Costa Blanca with health and safety info in three languages

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall has launched the second phase of its Beaches Contingency Plan.

This will remain in place until August 31, announced Beaches councillor Carlos Martinez.

Entrances to the Moraira beaches are marked with central lines indicating lanes and arrows that indicate the direction that beachgoers should take.

Panels on the beaches also explain what the public should and should not do and, to ensure that there are no misunderstandings, the information is provided in Spanish, English and Valenciano.