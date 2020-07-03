New normal sees streets reopened to traffic in Costa Blanca’s Orihuela to boost trade.

AS of today, July 3, roads closed to give priority to pedestrians will be reopened to traffic.

Mayor Emilio Bascuñana, said: “The objective of favouring mobility in the face of the strict security measures by Covid-19 has been achieved, now the town’s shopkeepers and hoteliers must be served.”

-- Advertisement --



From today, any closures will be from 9pm to 11.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and Sunday, all day, until 11.30pm, as before.

The decision was made after talks between Bascuñana and representatives of the trade and hospitality sector in Orihuela over the last few days, and has been agreed by all political groups.

Bascuñana added: “We are now attending to the current situation of the urban centre, where custom has been reduced this summer, and we are adapting with this new measure, always consulting with ACMO, and the shopkeepers”.

Avenida Teodomiro will remain closed to traffic during the established times above.

Meanwhile, the rest of the streets that had been closed until now will be reopened “with complete normality”.

These include: Avenidas de España, Calderon de la Barca, Loaces, Alfonso XIII, San Pascual, Puente Viejo, Doctor Sarget, Santa Lucía, Lopez Pozas, Santa Justa, Plaza Nueva, Soleres.