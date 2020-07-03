Just in the nick of time for drowning dog hauled to safety from Costa Almeria irrigation pool

IT was a case of just in the nick of time for a dog which Guardia Civil officers hauled to safety after it fell into an irrigation pool in Vicar.

The hapless mutt accidentally slipped into the pool on a farm in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

By the time the property owner alerted the Guardia Civil the poor creature was exhausted and on the point of drowning after hours of trying to scramble its way out.

The depth of the water and the slipperiness of the pool sides made getting the animal out no easy feat. But with ropes and the help of a wooden pallet the officers finally managed pulled off the rescue.