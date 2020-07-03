Javea and the Oceanografic use a child’s vision to bring home the need to protect underwater meadows of Posidonia

THE Fundacion Oceanografic and Javea’s Tourist department launched their joint Xabia es Posidonia (Javea is Posidonia) campaign.

There will be “mupi” panels in the town’s streets and at bus-shelters while Projecte Xabia, involving pupils at local schools, is taking a prominent part in the campaign.

Images with great visual impact and strong messages have been chosen to bring home to the public the need to protect the underwater meadows of Posidonia (Neptune Grass). Twenty-five of these are the work of the Javea pupils.

“Children provide us with a very different vision,” said The Oceanografic’s Paco Torner, who is also behind the Projecte Xabia. “No-one is more honest than a child.”

The Javea is Posidonia campaign continues throughout the summer when many boats moor off the town’s coast, making it vitally important to remind the public of the need to protect the Neptune Grass that is essential to the marine ecosystem.