Illegal cockfighting set-up discovered in ‘narco block’ raid in Costa Almeria resort Roquetas

A GUARDIA Civil raid on a so-called ‘narco block’ in Roquetas de Mar led to the seizure of some 4,200 marijuana plants and the discovery of an illegal cockfighting set-up.

Guardia launched operation “Hornoplant” on the back of information about drug trafficking and the cultivation of marijuana in the building in the resort town.

Complaints from local residents about the strong smell of marijuana emanating from the block, along with the constant noise of machines, continuous comings and goings of people and materials, and the regular power cuts in the area, all pointed to dodgy goings on.

The Guardia also carried out discreet surveillance and monitoring to gather information on the scale of the illegal activities and who was behind it.

In the final phase of the operation officers carried out searches of 17 properties used for marijuana cultivation. Then down in the garage they came across a cockfighting pit.

They also found 55 fighting cocks and six dogs of breeds classified as potentially dangerous in four illegally built pens near the building.

On top of this, there were 48 unauthorised electricity hook-ups and 44 illegal water connections.

A 43-year old from Berja is under arrest for crimes against public health and defrauding the power and water supplies. He is being held in prison awaiting trial.

Seven others are under investigation for animal mistreatment.

The Guardia said the investigation remains open and further arrests have not been ruled out.