Facebook Fires Back over advertising boycott involving some of the worlds largest companies

The campaign, involving some of the world’s biggest companies, calls on Facebook to do more about hate speech and misinformation.

Facebook boss Mr. Zuckerberg says he thinks the brands will be back “soon enough” and that Facebook’s policies won’t change. “It’s a story that cuts to the heart of how the internet interacts with democracy, freedom of speech, business, and how we define truth and hate”.

What boycott?… Facebook’s boss dismisses the growing advertiser boycott of the platform over its hate speech policies. image credit: Twitter

The Facebook co-founder has taken a somewhat dismissive attitude to the growing advertising boycott of the platform, some 100 companies have said they won’t advertise on the social network until the problem is resolved.

