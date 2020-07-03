Explosive device shows up in waters of Spain holiday island Mallorca in area popular with scuba divers

GUARDIA Civil and Spanish navy explosive disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion to safely get rid of a submarine depth charge which showed up in the waters of Palma bay in an area popular with scuba divers.

It was an underwater fisherman who came across the metre-long, Italian-produced explosive device and informed the authorities.

Divers from the Guardia Civil’s GEAS Sub-aquatic Activities went to take a look. They cordoned off the area with buoys and put the relevant protocol into action for destroying the depth charge.

The explosive disposal experts, assisted by GEAS, moved the device to deeper waters, where they set up a perimeter and blew it up in a controlled explosion.

Also last week, a projectile appeared under the sea close to cliffs in the waters of Menorca.

The Guardia Civil reported it did not represent any threat to bathers.

Again, the area was cordoned off and a specialist navy unit extracted it from the sea, although deactivation of the projectile was not necessary.