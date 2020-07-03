Costa Blanca´s Benidorm town hall explains flexible approach to beach use with more family spaces on the cards

BENIDORM town hall increased the number of beach entrances.

Following a meeting with Poniente seafront business-owners, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez agreed to add two more on the Avenida Española beach road.

The Levante beach has another access at the end of Avenida Ametlla del Mar in the Rincon de Loix.

“As we explained on first presenting the Benidorm Beach Safety plan, this can be adjusted depending on demand and use at any one time,” Beaches councillor Monica Gomez explained.

“Last week we increased the beach entrances from 20 to 30 and now we have added other three.”

Gomez also revealed plans to extend the blue beach areas used by families and the general public although these already outnumber the green areas reserved for the over-60s.

“Bearing in mind the people visiting the beaches during these first weeks and the type of tourist we expect this month, we believed it advisable to increase these blue plots,” Gomez said.

The councillor also made it clear that it the elderly were not confined to the green areas but could use the blue zones if they preferred.