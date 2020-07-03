Businesses hit hard by C0vid-19 crisis in Mallorca’s holiday hotspot Magaluf and Calvia can apply for trash collection tax cut

HOTELS, bars, restaurants and shops in Calvia which have been hit by the Covid-19 crisis can apply for a reduction in the rubbish collection service tax they have to pay.

The measure, which comes under the municipal social, economic and environmental recovery plan approved in mid-June by all the political groups represented on the council, means businesses could end up paying up to 50 per cent less trash collection tax.

The council reported that businesses can request the tax recalculation from the Municipal Tax Office via pre-arranged appointment, or from July 6 onwards telematically.

The final date for requesting the tax cut in November 16.