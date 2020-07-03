Brits will still have to quarantine for two weeks on return if they stop in airport of ‘unsafe’ country for transfer

Greece has been included on the air bridge list despite the country banning UK flights until July 15.

English holidaymakers will be able to visit Greece this summer without having to quarantine when they return home – although travel restrictions are still in place currently. Travelling through the US, Portugal or Sweden will mean a 14 day quarantine period on return to the UK.

BRITS needing to stop off at a non-COVID-secure country’s airport this summer will all be made to quarantine for 14 days, new rules will mean anyone transferring for another stop will have to comply- even if they don’t leave the airport!

This comes after ministers today revealed an air-bridges plan for last-minute getaways. Travellers from England will now be able to fly to 73 countries and territories including France, Italy and Spain without needing to quarantine if they return from July 10.

Red Destinations not included in the list

But a number of destinations – including the US, Mexico, Canada, Thailand and Sweden – have been left off the list. Anyone who travels to these ‘red’ destinations, which also include Laos, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and the Maldives, will be made to quarantine for 14 days when they return to the UK.

A risk assessment has been conducted by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, in close consultation with Public Health England and the Chief Medical Officer. The assessment draws on a range of factors including the prevalence of coronavirus, the numbers of new cases and potential trajectory of the disease in that destination