Almuñécar Aquarium is now open for fantastic entertainment in Spain’s Axarquia region

THE Almuñécar Aquarium is now open and coincides with the repopulation of 200 specimens of twenty different species belonging to the Mediterranean fauna.

Among the new specimens, visitors will be able to see the sea eagle (Myliobatis eagle) and the croaker (Sciaena umbra), including lobster, palometa, blacksmiths, crab, castanet (Chromis chromis), snapper (Pagrus pagrus), bream…. as well as anemones (Anemonia sulcata), sea tomato (Actinia equina) or trumpet fish (Macroramphosus scolopax). With the new specimens, several fish tanks have been repopulated, which are distributed throughout the different levels.

The visit to the Aquarium involves a journey through the ecosystem and marine fauna of the Mediterranean and, especially, the area’s coastline. In addition, it has 18 Aquariums and the impressive million-litre oceanarium, located on a 17-metre long panoramic tunnel.