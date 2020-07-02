Want to Come and Live in Spain? Here are the Cheapest and the Most Expensive Rents

Many people around the world dream about coming to Spain and enjoying the sunshine, good food and even greater people. If this sounds like you, read on, here are the cheapest and most expensive rents across the nation.

Unsurprisingly, first place is taken by the capital of Spain, Madrid. Rents in the capital average out to a cool €780. The average price per square metre equates to around €11.7. The most expensive pads to live in are around Barrio de Salamanca.

The second most expensive city in Spain to live in is Barcelona where a monthly rent will set you back around €694 a month. The typical price per square metre is around €10.

Spain’s Balearic Islands comes in at third place as rents here typically cost around €654 on a monthly basis, in square metres this can reach an average of €8.1.

Now onto the lowest rents in the nation; in joint first place for the cheapest average rent is Castellon and Lugo. Monthly rent in these regions can cost you around €363. The third cheapest area is Ciudad Real where a monthly rent will cost €367.