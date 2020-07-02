UPDATE: Four Men Arrested in Connection to Gruesome Broad Daylight Murder in Costa del Sol’s Marbella

Earlier in June a man was shot point-blank on Marbella’s Golden Mile in broad daylight, now the Costa del Sol’s police force have arrested four men in connection to the murder.

Four arrests have been made so far in both Marbella and Barcelona in connection to the death of a Serbian national on June 2.

Two of the detainees were the alleged perpetrators of the crime, whilst the other two individuals have been arrested for covering up the crime.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was shot on Calle Arturo Rubenstien shortly before 2:00 p.m. Since then the national police have been working tirelessly to find culprits of the murder which are tied to organised crime clans of Serbian and Montenegrin origin.

The conflict is believed to have begun in 2014 after a shipment of cocaine was lost.

Two of the perpetrators and another individual was arrested in Barcelona, whilst another man who is also involved in the cover-up was arrested in Marbella.