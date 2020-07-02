There’s Curry on Food Bank menu in Alfaz thanks to a donation from an Albir restaurant and the local Masons

THE Albir-Alfaz area Masons and Sarita’s Indian restaurant in Albir restaurant recently provided 200 curry packs for the local Food Bank.

The donation was welcomed by the Food Bank who supply local families with much-needed assistance each week.

“We are very grateful for the Masons’ and Restaurant Sarita’s help during these challenging times,” said the Food Bank treasurer Joanne.

“It’s nice to be able to give something back to the community and that wouldn’t have been possible without the Masons who have been so supportive towards this project,” said Sarita’s owners, Scott and Darren Mchattie, and general manager Danny Hughes, who is also a Food Bank volunteer.

The Masons from the local San Juan de España Lodge, who are actively supporting local families and charities, are always looking for like-minded people to join their historic organisation.

“If you are interested or are currently a Mason and new to the area, contact Jason Fowler via their Facebook page or the sec28@gpvalencia.com email address,” they said.

The Food Bank is also looking volunteers, and more information is available on 670656019.