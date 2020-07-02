Summer school starts up in Spain’s Costa Almeria resort Mojacar but with greatly reduced numbers due to extraordinary C0vid-19

MOJACAR’S summer School is now up and running, but for greatly reduced numbers and with activities this year adapted to the necessary safety requirements and regulations due to the Covid-19 health situation.

Children living in Mojacar whose parents need help while they are working are eligible to attend up until August 27.

The council said both Culture councillor Raquel Belmonte and Mayor Rosmari Cano had recognised the need for the summer holiday classes to start up, albeit it in very reduced format from usual, in order to support families and the work-life balance of local residents, many of whom have been having a tough time due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

“In the current economic situation, in which keeping your employment has become more important than ever, the council decided to maintain this summer service, even though it involves reinforced cleaning, disinfection and a host of safety measures for everyone”, the local authority commented.

The number of available places has decreased considerably compared to previous years, from between some 150 and 200 children to just 20, popular facilities like the swimming pool are out of bounds, and other games and activities subject to restrictive measures.

The local authority stressed that apart from trying to support working parents, the aims of the summer school nevertheless remain the same: “offering the children a way to spend their free time over the summer holidays in enjoyable, educational activities, which this year will focus even more on safety within new coexistence rules.

“It is always exciting to see the children’s enthusiasm and energy undertaking new challenges, with this year’s added excitement of reuniting with school friends they may not have seen for a long time”, Raquel Belmonte commented.

“We also have the added responsibility of showing them that they have to interact in a safe, yet different way without, of course, making it less interesting or fun for everyone.”