Spain Assures it Has Enough Remdesivir Stocks to Last Until October

The Ministry of Spain has assured it has enough stocks of Remdesivir to treat seriously ill patients with Covid-19 until next October.

By the time the stocks run out, the company that manufactures the drug will already have new doses of the treatment available. This is one of the few medicines that has shown to be effective when fighting against the coronavirus.

María Jesús Lamas, the director of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, has confirmed this reserve of stocks after news hit that the United States (the country worst affected by the pandemic worldwide) had purchased the majority of the remaining Remdesivir stocks.

Gilead, the manufacturer of this COVID wonder drug, estimates, that there will be more treatments available around October, which is when the new production of the drug is ready.

A spokesperson has assured that any patients in Spain who have needed access to the drug have had access to it.