Social Media Posts ‘Inciting Hate’ Against Spain’s Royal Family Leads to an Arrest in Costa Blanca

The Guardia Civil in Costa Blanca’s Gandia has arrested a 59-year-old man for “inciting hate” on social media against Spain’s Royal Family.

THE ‘hateful’ posts can be traced back to 2018 and the messages were disseminated via a well-known social network.

Not only did the posts target Spain’s Royal Family but other important institutions such as the Judiciary and Security Forces.

-- Advertisement --



According to police sources, these harmful messages “incited hate and fostered violent attitudes” which is what classifies them as a hate crime, and in some instances, an insult to the Crown.

In total, the police have registered 36 different publications with this hostile tone, particularly focused on the members of the Royal Family.

These publications were openly displayed on the user’s profile, allowing anyone on the social network to read the harmful messages.

Given the seriousness of the messages and its content, the Guardia Civil proceeded to identify the man, a 59-year-old Spanish national, and arrest him.